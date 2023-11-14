Our computer model predicts the Toledo Rockets will defeat the Bowling Green Falcons on Tuesday, November 14 at 7:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Doyt L. Perry Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Toledo vs. Bowling Green Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Bowling Green (+10) Toss Up (51.5) Toledo 27, Bowling Green 24

Toledo Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Rockets an 80.0% chance to win.

Against the spread, the Rockets are 4-5-0 this season.

In games it has played as 10-point favorites or more, Toledo has an ATS record of 2-4.

There have been five Rockets games (out of nine) that went over the total this season.

The over/under for this game is 51.5 points, 1.8 more than the average point total for Toledo games this season.

Bowling Green Betting Info (2023)

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 25.0% chance of a victory for the Falcons.

So far this season, the Falcons have put together a 5-4-0 record against the spread.

Bowling Green is 2-1 against the spread when an underdog by 10 points or more this year.

The Falcons have hit the over in six of their nine games with a set total (66.7%).

The average total in Bowling Green games this season is 6.9 fewer points than the point total of 51.5 in this outing.

Rockets vs. Falcons 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Toledo 35.9 19.7 42.7 20 25.8 19.3 Bowling Green 25.1 24 27.5 22 23.5 25.3

