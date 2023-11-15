Bradley Beal and his Phoenix Suns teammates will take the court versus the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET.

In a 111-99 loss to the Thunder (his last action) Beal put up 15 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Below, we dig into Beal's stats and trends to help you pick out the best prop bets.

Bradley Beal Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Points Prop: Over 19.5 (-122)

Over 19.5 (-122) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-147)

Over 3.5 (-147) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (+122)

Over 4.5 (+122) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-128)

Timberwolves 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Timberwolves were 18th in the NBA defensively last year, allowing 115.8 points per game.

The Timberwolves gave up 44.7 rebounds on average last year, 22nd in the league.

Looking at assists, the Timberwolves were ranked 10th in the league defensively last year, allowing 25 per game.

Giving up 12.3 made three-pointers per game last year, the Timberwolves were 16th in the NBA in that category.

Bradley Beal vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/16/2023 35 35 6 5 4 0 3 11/28/2022 34 22 1 5 1 0 2

