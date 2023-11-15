The Phoenix Suns, with Devin Booker, face the Minnesota Timberwolves at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last game, a 132-121 loss versus the Spurs, Booker put up 31 points, nine rebounds and 13 assists.

We're going to break down Booker's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Devin Booker Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Points Prop: Over 25.5 (-106)

Over 25.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-118)

Over 4.5 (-118) Assists Prop: Over 6.5 (-156)

Over 6.5 (-156) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+134)

Timberwolves 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Timberwolves conceded 115.8 points per contest last season, 18th in the NBA.

In terms of rebounds, the Timberwolves were 22nd in the league last year, giving up 44.7 per game.

The Timberwolves were the 10th-ranked squad in the league in assists allowed per game last year, at 25.

On defense, the Timberwolves conceded 12.3 made three-pointers per game last year, 16th in the league.

Devin Booker vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/29/2023 36 29 3 5 1 0 4 11/9/2022 38 32 4 10 5 0 2 11/1/2022 30 18 7 5 2 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.