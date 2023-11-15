Top Player Prop Bets for Hurricanes vs. Flyers on November 15, 2023
Player prop betting options for Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Travis Sanheim and others are available in the Carolina Hurricanes-Philadelphia Flyers matchup at PNC Arena on Wednesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET.
Hurricanes vs. Flyers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Hurricanes vs. Flyers Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes
Jesperi Kotkaniemi Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -303)
One of Carolina's top contributing offensive players this season is Kotkaniemi, who has 13 points (six goals, seven assists) and plays an average of 15:20 per game.
Kotkaniemi Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Lightning
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Panthers
|Nov. 10
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Islanders
|Nov. 4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Rangers
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|2
Sebastian Aho Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
Sebastian Aho has four goals and nine assists to total 13 points (0.9 per game).
Aho Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Lightning
|Nov. 11
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Panthers
|Nov. 10
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 7
|0
|2
|2
|2
|at Islanders
|Nov. 4
|1
|0
|1
|5
|at Rangers
|Nov. 2
|0
|1
|1
|2
NHL Props Today: Philadelphia Flyers
Travis Sanheim Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +195, Under Odds: -278)
Sanheim's 14 points are important for Philadelphia. He has two goals and 12 assists in 15 games.
Sanheim Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Kings
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Ducks
|Nov. 10
|1
|2
|3
|1
|at Sharks
|Nov. 7
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Kings
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Sabres
|Nov. 3
|0
|0
|0
|1
Travis Konecny Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227)
Travis Konecny has helped lead the attack for Philadelphia this season with nine goals and four assists.
Konecny Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Kings
|Nov. 11
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Ducks
|Nov. 10
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Sharks
|Nov. 7
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Kings
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Sabres
|Nov. 3
|1
|0
|1
|2
