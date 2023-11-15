Jusuf Nurkic plus his Phoenix Suns teammates face the Minnesota Timberwolves at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Nurkic, in his last game (November 12 loss against the Thunder), put up three points, eight rebounds and two blocks.

Below, we look at Nurkic's stats and trends to help you find the most appealing prop bets.

Jusuf Nurkic Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (-128)

Over 9.5 (-128) Rebounds Prop: Over 9.5 (-108)

Over 9.5 (-108) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (+124)

Over 3.5 (+124) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 0.5 (-147)

Timberwolves 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Timberwolves conceded 115.8 points per game last season, 18th in the league.

Conceding 44.7 rebounds per game last year, the Timberwolves were 22nd in the league in that category.

Looking at assists, the Timberwolves were 10th in the league defensively last season, allowing 25.0 per contest.

The Timberwolves conceded 12.3 made 3-pointers per contest last season, 16th in the league in that category.

Jusuf Nurkic vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/4/2023 25 10 8 3 0 3 1 12/12/2022 25 14 16 4 0 0 1 12/10/2022 26 8 15 2 0 2 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.