How to Watch Northern Arizona vs. Seattle U on TV or Live Stream - November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 2:18 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle U Redhawks (2-0) take the court against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (0-2) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 on ESPN+.
Northern Arizona vs. Seattle U Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Northern Arizona Stats Insights
- The Lumberjacks' 43.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.1 percentage points higher than the Redhawks gave up to their opponents (42.8%).
- Last season, Northern Arizona had a 7-9 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 42.8% from the field.
- The Redhawks ranked 83rd in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Lumberjacks ranked 222nd.
- The Lumberjacks put up an average of 73.7 points per game last year, just 4.7 more points than the 69.0 the Redhawks allowed to opponents.
- When it scored more than 69.0 points last season, Northern Arizona went 8-10.
Northern Arizona Home & Away Comparison
- Northern Arizona scored more points at home (78.6 per game) than away (68.9) last season.
- The Lumberjacks conceded fewer points at home (72.6 per game) than on the road (75.8) last season.
- Beyond the arc, Northern Arizona made fewer treys on the road (7.6 per game) than at home (9.4) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (34.3%) than at home (38.4%) too.
Northern Arizona Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ UConn
|L 95-52
|Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
|11/12/2023
|@ Grand Canyon
|L 89-55
|Grand Canyon University Arena
|11/15/2023
|@ Seattle U
|-
|Climate Pledge Arena
|11/17/2023
|Purdue Fort Wayne
|-
|Desert Diamond Arena
|11/22/2023
|@ Hawaii
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
