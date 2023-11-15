The Seattle U Redhawks (2-0) take the court against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (0-2) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 on ESPN+.

Northern Arizona vs. Seattle U Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
  • TV: ESPN+
Northern Arizona Stats Insights

  • The Lumberjacks' 43.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.1 percentage points higher than the Redhawks gave up to their opponents (42.8%).
  • Last season, Northern Arizona had a 7-9 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 42.8% from the field.
  • The Redhawks ranked 83rd in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Lumberjacks ranked 222nd.
  • The Lumberjacks put up an average of 73.7 points per game last year, just 4.7 more points than the 69.0 the Redhawks allowed to opponents.
  • When it scored more than 69.0 points last season, Northern Arizona went 8-10.

Northern Arizona Home & Away Comparison

  • Northern Arizona scored more points at home (78.6 per game) than away (68.9) last season.
  • The Lumberjacks conceded fewer points at home (72.6 per game) than on the road (75.8) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, Northern Arizona made fewer treys on the road (7.6 per game) than at home (9.4) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (34.3%) than at home (38.4%) too.

Northern Arizona Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ UConn L 95-52 Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
11/12/2023 @ Grand Canyon L 89-55 Grand Canyon University Arena
11/15/2023 @ Seattle U - Climate Pledge Arena
11/17/2023 Purdue Fort Wayne - Desert Diamond Arena
11/22/2023 @ Hawaii - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

