The Seattle U Redhawks (2-0) take the court against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (0-2) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 on ESPN+.

Northern Arizona vs. Seattle U Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Northern Arizona Stats Insights

The Lumberjacks' 43.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.1 percentage points higher than the Redhawks gave up to their opponents (42.8%).

Last season, Northern Arizona had a 7-9 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 42.8% from the field.

The Redhawks ranked 83rd in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Lumberjacks ranked 222nd.

The Lumberjacks put up an average of 73.7 points per game last year, just 4.7 more points than the 69.0 the Redhawks allowed to opponents.

When it scored more than 69.0 points last season, Northern Arizona went 8-10.

Northern Arizona Home & Away Comparison

Northern Arizona scored more points at home (78.6 per game) than away (68.9) last season.

The Lumberjacks conceded fewer points at home (72.6 per game) than on the road (75.8) last season.

Beyond the arc, Northern Arizona made fewer treys on the road (7.6 per game) than at home (9.4) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (34.3%) than at home (38.4%) too.

Northern Arizona Upcoming Schedule