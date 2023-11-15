Northern Arizona vs. Seattle U November 15 Tickets & Start Time
The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (0-1) will face the Seattle U Redhawks (1-0) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Climate Pledge Arena. The game is scheduled to begin at 10:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.
Northern Arizona vs. Seattle U Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 15
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Northern Arizona Top Players (2022-23)
- Carson Towt: 10.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jalen Cole: 17.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Xavier Fuller: 13.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Nik Mains: 9.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Liam Lloyd: 6.0 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
Seattle U Top Players (2022-23)
- Cameron Tyson: 18.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Alex Schumacher: 12.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Riley Grigsby: 13.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Brandton Chatfield: 7.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Emeka Udenyi: 3.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Northern Arizona vs. Seattle U Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Seattle U Rank
|Seattle U AVG
|Northern Arizona AVG
|Northern Arizona Rank
|169th
|72.0
|Points Scored
|73.7
|129th
|141st
|69.0
|Points Allowed
|74.7
|306th
|44th
|34.3
|Rebounds
|30.0
|278th
|83rd
|9.6
|Off. Rebounds
|8.0
|222nd
|53rd
|8.6
|3pt Made
|8.4
|66th
|274th
|11.9
|Assists
|13.3
|157th
|122nd
|11.3
|Turnovers
|10.3
|36th
