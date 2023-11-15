The Seattle U Redhawks (2-0) host the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (0-2) at Climate Pledge Arena on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.

Northern Arizona vs. Seattle U Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: Climate Pledge Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lumberjacks Betting Records & Stats

A total of 19 of Northern Arizona's games last season went over the point total.

The Lumberjacks were 20-12-0 against the spread last year.

Seattle U covered less often than Northern Arizona last year, recording an ATS record of 12-14-0, compared to the 20-12-0 mark of the Lumberjacks.

Northern Arizona vs. Seattle U Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Seattle U 72.0 145.7 69.0 143.7 143.3 Northern Arizona 73.7 145.7 74.7 143.7 141.8

Additional Northern Arizona Insights & Trends

The Lumberjacks put up an average of 73.7 points per game last year, just 4.7 more points than the 69.0 the Redhawks allowed.

Northern Arizona put together an 8-7 ATS record and an 8-10 overall record last season in games it scored more than 69.0 points.

Northern Arizona vs. Seattle U Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Seattle U 12-14-0 13-13-0 Northern Arizona 20-12-0 19-13-0

Northern Arizona vs. Seattle U Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Seattle U Northern Arizona 12-2 Home Record 6-8 7-7 Away Record 3-13 6-5-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 5-8-0 Away ATS Record 10-5-0 75.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.6 68.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.9 2-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-2-0 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-10-0

