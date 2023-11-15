The Seton Hall Pirates (2-0) square off against the Albany (NY) Great Danes (1-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

Seton Hall vs. Albany (NY) Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey TV: FOX Sports Networks

Seton Hall Stats Insights

Last season, the Pirates had a 43.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 5.2% lower than the 49.1% of shots the Great Danes' opponents knocked down.

Seton Hall had a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 49.1% from the field.

The Pirates were the 187th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Great Danes ranked 266th.

Last year, the 68.4 points per game the Pirates averaged were 6.8 fewer points than the Great Danes gave up (75.2).

Seton Hall went 9-0 last season when scoring more than 75.2 points.

Albany (NY) Stats Insights

The Great Danes shot 41.4% from the field, 0.1% lower than the 41.5% the Pirates' opponents shot last season.

Last season, Albany (NY) had an 8-9 record in games the team collectively shot better than 41.5% from the field.

The Great Danes were the 266th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Pirates finished 178th.

The Great Danes scored an average of 67.3 points per game last year, just 2.2 more points than the 65.1 the Pirates allowed to opponents.

Albany (NY) had a 5-6 record last season when allowing fewer than 68.4 points.

Seton Hall Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Seton Hall fared better when playing at home last year, putting up 70.9 points per game, compared to 65.8 per game when playing on the road.

The Pirates allowed 64.3 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 65.9 in away games.

In terms of three-point shooting, Seton Hall performed better in home games last season, draining 6.1 treys per game with a 34.5% three-point percentage, compared to 5.9 threes per game and a 32.2% three-point percentage in away games.

Albany (NY) Home & Away Comparison

At home, Albany (NY) averaged 70.4 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 65.8.

The Great Danes allowed 71.8 points per game at home last season, and 77.9 on the road.

Albany (NY) drained fewer 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than away (8.3) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.2%) than away (32.9%).

Seton Hall Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 Saint Peter's W 70-59 Prudential Center 11/11/2023 Fairleigh Dickinson W 85-55 Walsh Gymnasium 11/15/2023 Albany (NY) - Prudential Center 11/18/2023 Wagner - Prudential Center 11/23/2023 USC - LionTree Arena

Albany (NY) Upcoming Schedule