Suns vs. Timberwolves November 15 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:20 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, November 15, 2023, the Phoenix Suns (2-2) face the Minnesota Timberwolves (2-2) at 9:00 PM ET on AZFamily and BSN.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Suns vs. Timberwolves Game Information
- Buy Tickets for This Game
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 15
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: AZFamily, BSN
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Suns Games
- November 4 at the 76ers
- November 8 at the Bulls
- November 2 at home vs the Spurs
- November 12 at home vs the Thunder
- November 10 at home vs the Lakers
Suns Players to Watch
- Devin Booker recorded 27.8 points last season, plus 4.5 boards and 5.5 assists.
- Last season, Kevin Durant recorded an average of 29.7 points, 6.7 boards and 5.3 assists per game.
- Bradley Beal averaged 23.2 points, 3.9 boards and 5.4 assists per contest, plus 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks.
- Jusuf Nurkic collected 13.3 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, plus 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks.
- Last season, Drew Eubanks recorded 6.6 points, 5.4 boards and 1.3 assists. He sank 64.1% of his shots from the floor.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Anthony Edwards put up 24.6 points last season, plus 4.4 assists and 5.8 boards.
- Rudy Gobert's numbers last season were 13.4 points, 11.6 boards and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 65.9% from the field (second in NBA).
- Kyle Anderson's numbers last season were 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest, shooting 50.9% from the field.
- Jaden McDaniels put up 12.1 points, 3.9 boards and 1.9 assists.
- Naz Reid averaged 11.5 points, 4.9 boards and 1.1 assists, shooting 53.6% from the field and 34.6% from downtown, with 1.1 made treys per contest.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Suns vs. Timberwolves Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Suns
|Timberwolves
|113.6
|Points Avg.
|115.8
|111.6
|Points Allowed Avg.
|115.8
|46.7%
|Field Goal %
|49%
|37.4%
|Three Point %
|36.5%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.