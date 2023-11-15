Suns vs. Timberwolves: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Minnesota Timberwolves (8-2) will look to build on a seven-game win streak when they hit the road to take on the Phoenix Suns (4-6) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Footprint Center as 5.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET on AZFamily and BSN. The matchup has an over/under set at 224.5 points.
Suns vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: AZFamily and BSN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Suns
|-5.5
|224.5
Suns Betting Records & Stats
- Phoenix and its opponents have gone over 224.5 combined points in six of 10 games this season.
- The average total in Phoenix's matchups this year is 223.9, 0.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- So far this season, the Suns have put together a 5-5-0 record against the spread.
- Phoenix has entered the game as favorites six times this season and won twice.
- Phoenix has a record of 1-2 when it's favored by -225 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Suns.
Suns vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 224.5
|% of Games Over 224.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Suns
|6
|60%
|111.8
|223.7
|112.1
|215
|225.2
|Timberwolves
|3
|30%
|111.9
|223.7
|102.9
|215
|220.9
Additional Suns Insights & Trends
- Against the spread, Phoenix has fared worse when playing at home, covering one time in five home games, and four times in five road games.
- The 111.8 points per game the Suns average are 8.9 more points than the Timberwolves allow (102.9).
- Phoenix is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall when scoring more than 102.9 points.
Suns vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Suns
|5-5
|1-2
|6-4
|Timberwolves
|7-3
|0-0
|5-5
Suns vs. Timberwolves Point Insights
|Suns
|Timberwolves
|111.8
|111.9
|18
|17
|4-3
|4-2
|4-3
|5-1
|112.1
|102.9
|14
|1
|4-1
|7-2
|3-2
|8-1
