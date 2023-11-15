Suns vs. Timberwolves Injury Report Today - November 15
The Phoenix Suns' (4-6) injury report has four players listed ahead of their Wednesday, November 15 matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves (8-2) at Footprint Center. The game begins at 9:00 PM ET.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
In their most recent game on Sunday, the Suns suffered a 111-99 loss to the Thunder. Kevin Durant's team-high 28 points paced the Suns in the losing effort.
Suns vs Timberwolves Additional Info
|Suns vs. Timberwolves Odds/Over/Under
|Suns vs. Timberwolves Prediction
|Suns vs. Timberwolves Players to Watch
|Suns vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends & Stats
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Devin Booker
|SG
|Questionable
|Calf
|32.0
|6.0
|8.0
|Bradley Beal
|SG
|Questionable
|Back
|Eric Gordon
|SG
|Questionable
|Shoulder
|15.3
|2.7
|1.7
|Damion Lee
|SG
|Out
|Knee
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today
Timberwolves Injuries: Jaylen Clark: Out (Achilles), Jordan McLaughlin: Out (Knee)
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Suns vs. Timberwolves Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: AZFamily and BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Suns vs. Timberwolves Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Suns
|-5.5
|224.5
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.