The Phoenix Suns' (4-6) injury report has four players listed ahead of their Wednesday, November 15 matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves (8-2) at Footprint Center. The game begins at 9:00 PM ET.

In their most recent game on Sunday, the Suns suffered a 111-99 loss to the Thunder. Kevin Durant's team-high 28 points paced the Suns in the losing effort.

Suns vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Devin Booker SG Questionable Calf 32.0 6.0 8.0 Bradley Beal SG Questionable Back Eric Gordon SG Questionable Shoulder 15.3 2.7 1.7 Damion Lee SG Out Knee

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Timberwolves Injuries: Jaylen Clark: Out (Achilles), Jordan McLaughlin: Out (Knee)

Suns vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: AZFamily and BSN

Suns vs. Timberwolves Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Suns -5.5 224.5

