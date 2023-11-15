The Minnesota Timberwolves (8-2) will look to extend a seven-game win streak when they visit the Phoenix Suns (4-6) on November 15, 2023 at Footprint Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Suns and Timberwolves, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Suns vs. Timberwolves Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: KPHE - Arizona’s Family Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Suns vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Suns Stats Insights

The Suns make 45.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Timberwolves have allowed to their opponents (41.8%).

Phoenix is 4-4 when it shoots higher than 41.8% from the field.

The Timberwolves are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at eighth.

The Suns put up 8.9 more points per game (111.8) than the Timberwolves give up (102.9).

Phoenix is 4-3 when scoring more than 102.9 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Suns Home & Away Comparison

The Suns post 115.8 points per game in home games, compared to 107.8 points per game on the road, a difference of eight points per contest.

Phoenix is allowing 116.8 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 9.4 more points than it is allowing on the road (107.4).

When playing at home, the Suns are sinking 2.4 more treys per game (13.6) than in away games (11.2). They also own a better three-point percentage at home (39.1%) compared to in away games (33.3%).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Suns Injuries