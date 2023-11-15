How to Watch the Suns vs. Timberwolves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:31 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves (8-2) will look to extend a seven-game win streak when they visit the Phoenix Suns (4-6) on November 15, 2023 at Footprint Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Suns and Timberwolves, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Suns vs. Timberwolves Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Suns vs Timberwolves Additional Info
|Suns vs Timberwolves Odds/Over/Under
|Suns vs Timberwolves Prediction
|Suns vs Timberwolves Players to Watch
|Suns vs Timberwolves Betting Trends & Stats
|Suns vs Timberwolves Injury Report
|Suns vs Timberwolves Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Suns Stats Insights
- The Suns make 45.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Timberwolves have allowed to their opponents (41.8%).
- Phoenix is 4-4 when it shoots higher than 41.8% from the field.
- The Timberwolves are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at eighth.
- The Suns put up 8.9 more points per game (111.8) than the Timberwolves give up (102.9).
- Phoenix is 4-3 when scoring more than 102.9 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Suns Home & Away Comparison
- The Suns post 115.8 points per game in home games, compared to 107.8 points per game on the road, a difference of eight points per contest.
- Phoenix is allowing 116.8 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 9.4 more points than it is allowing on the road (107.4).
- When playing at home, the Suns are sinking 2.4 more treys per game (13.6) than in away games (11.2). They also own a better three-point percentage at home (39.1%) compared to in away games (33.3%).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Suns Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Damion Lee
|Out
|Knee
|Eric Gordon
|Questionable
|Shoulder
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.