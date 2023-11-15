Kevin Durant and Rudy Gobert are two players to watch when the Phoenix Suns (4-6) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (8-2) meet at Footprint Center on Wednesday. Gametime is slated for 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Suns vs. Timberwolves

Game Day: Wednesday, November 15

Wednesday, November 15 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: AZFamily, BSN

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Suns' Last Game

On Sunday, in their most recent game, the Suns fell to the Thunder 111-99. With 28 points, Durant was their high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kevin Durant 28 9 4 1 2 3 Bradley Beal 15 8 5 0 0 0 Drew Eubanks 15 5 1 0 0 0

Suns vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Suns Players to Watch

Durant's numbers for the season are 27.7 points, 4.0 assists and 8.7 boards per game.

Jusuf Nurkic averages 9.3 points, 10.0 boards and 4.0 assists per game, shooting 42.9% from the field.

Eric Gordon is posting 15.3 points, 1.7 assists and 2.7 boards per game.

Jordan Goodwin averages 9.3 points, 5.0 boards and 3.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.0 blocks.

Josh Okogie is posting 11.3 points, 1.3 assists and 4.7 boards per contest.

