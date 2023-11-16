Thursday's contest at Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center has the Arizona State Sun Devils (3-0) matching up with the Grambling Tigers (1-2) at 7:00 PM ET (on November 16). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 89-50 victory, heavily favoring Arizona State.

The Sun Devils enter this contest after a 77-69 victory over San Francisco on Monday.

Arizona State vs. Grambling Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center in Grambling, Louisiana

Arizona State vs. Grambling Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona State 89, Grambling 50

Arizona State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Sun Devils were outscored by 8.7 points per game last season with a -243 scoring differential overall. They put up 65.3 points per game (172nd in college basketball) and gave up 74 per contest (347th in college basketball).

In Pac-12 games, Arizona State averaged 3.7 fewer points (61.6) than overall (65.3) in 2022-23.

At home the Sun Devils put up 63.6 points per game last season, 3.0 fewer points than they averaged on the road (66.6).

At home, Arizona State allowed 71.6 points per game, five fewer points than it allowed away (76.6).

