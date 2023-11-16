The UMass-Lowell River Hawks (3-0) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when visiting the Arizona State Sun Devils (1-1) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Desert Financial Arena. This game is at 9:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Arizona State vs. UMass-Lowell Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona TV: Pac-12 Networks

Arizona State Stats Insights

Last season, the Sun Devils had a 42.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.4% higher than the 40.7% of shots the River Hawks' opponents hit.

Arizona State had a 16-3 straight-up record in games it shot better than 40.7% from the field.

The Sun Devils were the 111th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the River Hawks ranked 18th.

Last year, the Sun Devils averaged 5.1 more points per game (71.1) than the River Hawks allowed (66).

Arizona State went 17-2 last season when scoring more than 66 points.

Arizona State Home & Away Comparison

Arizona State averaged 71.1 points per game at home last season. On the road, it averaged 69.5 points per contest.

Defensively the Sun Devils were better in home games last year, ceding 65 points per game, compared to 71.4 when playing on the road.

When it comes to three-point shooting, Arizona State fared worse when playing at home last year, making 6.9 treys per game with a 30% three-point percentage, compared to 7.7 per game with a 30.6% percentage when playing on the road.

Arizona State Upcoming Schedule