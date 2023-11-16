How to Watch Arizona State vs. UMass-Lowell on TV or Live Stream - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 1:17 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UMass-Lowell River Hawks (3-0) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when visiting the Arizona State Sun Devils (1-1) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Desert Financial Arena. This game is at 9:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
Arizona State vs. UMass-Lowell Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
Arizona State Stats Insights
- Last season, the Sun Devils had a 42.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.4% higher than the 40.7% of shots the River Hawks' opponents hit.
- Arizona State had a 16-3 straight-up record in games it shot better than 40.7% from the field.
- The Sun Devils were the 111th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the River Hawks ranked 18th.
- Last year, the Sun Devils averaged 5.1 more points per game (71.1) than the River Hawks allowed (66).
- Arizona State went 17-2 last season when scoring more than 66 points.
Arizona State Home & Away Comparison
- Arizona State averaged 71.1 points per game at home last season. On the road, it averaged 69.5 points per contest.
- Defensively the Sun Devils were better in home games last year, ceding 65 points per game, compared to 71.4 when playing on the road.
- When it comes to three-point shooting, Arizona State fared worse when playing at home last year, making 6.9 treys per game with a 30% three-point percentage, compared to 7.7 per game with a 30.6% percentage when playing on the road.
Arizona State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|Mississippi State
|L 71-56
|Wintrust Arena
|11/11/2023
|Texas Southern
|W 63-52
|Desert Financial Arena
|11/16/2023
|UMass-Lowell
|-
|Desert Financial Arena
|11/24/2023
|BYU
|-
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|11/29/2023
|Sam Houston
|-
|Desert Financial Arena
