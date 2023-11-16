Arizona State vs. UMass-Lowell: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 16
The UMass-Lowell River Hawks (3-0) will attempt to extend a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Arizona State Sun Devils (1-1) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Desert Financial Arena. This contest is at 9:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Arizona State vs. UMass-Lowell matchup in this article.
Arizona State vs. UMass-Lowell Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network
Arizona State vs. UMass-Lowell Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Arizona State Moneyline
|UMass-Lowell Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Arizona State (-6.5)
|146.5
|-350
|+260
|FanDuel
|Arizona State (-7.5)
|146.5
|-310
|+245
Arizona State vs. UMass-Lowell Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Arizona State compiled a 14-18-0 record against the spread last season.
- The Sun Devils and their opponents combined to go over the point total 15 out of 32 times last season.
- UMass-Lowell covered 17 times in 27 chances against the spread last season.
- A total of 15 of the River Hawks' games last season went over the point total.
Arizona State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +15000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+15000), Arizona State is 58th in the country. It is far below that, 261st, according to computer rankings.
- Based on its moneyline odds, Arizona State has a 0.7% chance of winning the national championship.
