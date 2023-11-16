The UMass-Lowell River Hawks (3-0) will attempt to extend a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Arizona State Sun Devils (1-1) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Desert Financial Arena. This contest is at 9:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Arizona State vs. UMass-Lowell matchup in this article.

Arizona State vs. UMass-Lowell Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Arizona State vs. UMass-Lowell Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Arizona State Moneyline UMass-Lowell Moneyline BetMGM Arizona State (-6.5) 146.5 -350 +260 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Arizona State (-7.5) 146.5 -310 +245 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Arizona State vs. UMass-Lowell Betting Trends (2022-23)

Arizona State compiled a 14-18-0 record against the spread last season.

The Sun Devils and their opponents combined to go over the point total 15 out of 32 times last season.

UMass-Lowell covered 17 times in 27 chances against the spread last season.

A total of 15 of the River Hawks' games last season went over the point total.

Arizona State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

+15000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+15000), Arizona State is 58th in the country. It is far below that, 261st, according to computer rankings.

Based on its moneyline odds, Arizona State has a 0.7% chance of winning the national championship.

