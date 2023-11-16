Thursday's contest between the UMass-Lowell River Hawks (3-0) and the Arizona State Sun Devils (1-1) at Desert Financial Arena has a projected final score of 69-60 based on our computer prediction, with UMass-Lowell coming out on top. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on November 16.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Arizona State vs. UMass-Lowell Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Tempe, Arizona

Tempe, Arizona Venue: Desert Financial Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Arizona State vs. UMass-Lowell Score Prediction

Prediction: UMass-Lowell 69, Arizona State 60

Spread & Total Prediction for Arizona State vs. UMass-Lowell

Computer Predicted Spread: UMass-Lowell (-9.9)

UMass-Lowell (-9.9) Computer Predicted Total: 129.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Arizona State Performance Insights

Last year, Arizona State was 189th in college basketball on offense (71.1 points scored per game) and 117th on defense (68.0 points conceded).

The Sun Devils were 111th in college basketball in rebounds per game (32.8) and 18th-worst in rebounds allowed (34.4) last season.

At 14.3 assists per game last year, Arizona State was 88th in college basketball.

Last year, the Sun Devils were 149th in the nation in 3-point makes (7.6 per game) and 283rd in 3-point percentage (32.2%).

Defensively, Arizona State was 252nd in college basketball in 3-pointers allowed per game at 7.8 last year. It was 205th in 3-point percentage allowed at 34.1%.

The Sun Devils attempted 39.3% percent of their shots from beyond the arc last year, and 60.7% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 30.1% of the Sun Devils' baskets were 3-pointers, and 69.9% were 2-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.