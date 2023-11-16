How to Watch the Arizona State vs. Grambling Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 12:10 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Arizona State Sun Devils (3-0) will attempt to continue a three-game winning run when visiting the Grambling Tigers (1-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Arizona State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center in Grambling, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Arizona State vs. Grambling 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Sun Devils scored an average of 65.3 points per game last year, just 2.8 more points than the 62.5 the Tigers allowed.
- Arizona State had a 1-1 record last season when giving up fewer than 56.1 points.
- Last year, the Tigers averaged 17.9 fewer points per game (56.1) than the Sun Devils allowed (74.0).
- Last season, the Tigers had a 32.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 14.1% lower than the 46.2% of shots the Sun Devils' opponents hit.
- The Sun Devils shot at a 36.5% clip from the field last season, 12.0 percentage points fewer than the 48.5% shooting opponents of the Tigers averaged.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Arizona State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|UTSA
|W 70-55
|Desert Financial Arena
|11/10/2023
|Montana State
|W 75-62
|Desert Financial Arena
|11/13/2023
|San Francisco
|W 77-69
|Desert Financial Arena
|11/16/2023
|@ Grambling
|-
|Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center
|11/19/2023
|Idaho State
|-
|Desert Financial Arena
|11/23/2023
|Texas
|-
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.