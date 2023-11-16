The Arizona State Sun Devils (1-1) host the UMass-Lowell River Hawks (3-0) at Desert Financial Arena on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network. There is no line set for the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Arizona State vs. UMass-Lowell Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Tempe, Arizona

Tempe, Arizona Venue: Desert Financial Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Arizona State Betting Records & Stats

Arizona State put together a 14-18-0 ATS record last year.

UMass-Lowell put together a 17-10-0 ATS record last season compared to the 14-18-0 mark of Arizona State.

Arizona State vs. UMass-Lowell Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Arizona State 71.1 149.1 68.0 134 137.8 UMass-Lowell 78.0 149.1 66.0 134 142.8

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Arizona State Insights & Trends

Last year, the Sun Devils averaged 71.1 points per game, 5.1 more points than the 66.0 the River Hawks allowed.

Arizona State went 8-8 against the spread and 17-2 overall last season when scoring more than 66.0 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Arizona State vs. UMass-Lowell Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Arizona State 14-18-0 15-17-0 UMass-Lowell 17-10-0 15-12-0

Arizona State vs. UMass-Lowell Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Arizona State UMass-Lowell 10-5 Home Record 17-0 7-6 Away Record 9-8 4-10-0 Home ATS Record 9-4-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 8-6-0 71.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.1 69.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.0 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-7-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.