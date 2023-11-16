The injury report for the Arizona Coyotes (7-6-2) heading into their game against the Columbus Blue Jackets (4-8-4) currently includes five players. The matchup is scheduled for 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Arizona Coyotes Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Shea Weber D Out Ankle Jakub Voracek RW Out Concussion Bryan Little C Out For Season Upper Body Jack McBain C Out Lower Body Travis Dermott D Out Upper Body

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Columbus Blue Jackets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Daniil Tarasov G Out Undisclosed Jack Roslovic C Out Ankle

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Coyotes vs. Blue Jackets Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSOH, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Arena: Nationwide Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Coyotes Season Insights

The Coyotes' 50 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 11th in the NHL.

It has the league's 13th-ranked goal differential at +4.

Blue Jackets Season Insights

The Blue Jackets have 44 goals this season (2.8 per game), 22nd in the NHL.

Columbus allows 3.6 goals per game (57 total), which ranks 29th in the league.

Their -13 goal differential is 28th in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Coyotes vs. Blue Jackets Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Coyotes (-115) Blue Jackets (-105) 6.5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.