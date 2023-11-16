The Arizona Coyotes will travel to face the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday, November 16, with the Blue Jackets having lost six straight games.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Check out the Coyotes-Blue Jackets game on ESPN+, BSOH, and SCRIPPS.

Coyotes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSOH, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Coyotes vs Blue Jackets Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Coyotes Stats & Trends

The Coyotes rank 13th in goals against, conceding 46 total goals (3.1 per game) in NHL action.

The Coyotes rank 14th in the league with 50 goals scored (3.3 per game).

Over the last 10 contests, the Coyotes have secured 60.0% of the possible points with a 4-4-2 record.

On the defensive side, the Coyotes have given up 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 38 goals over that span.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coyotes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Clayton Keller 15 7 9 16 9 11 50% Nick Schmaltz 15 4 9 13 11 10 57.5% Matias Maccelli 15 2 9 11 11 5 - Sean Durzi 15 5 6 11 13 3 - Logan Cooley 15 1 10 11 5 5 41.9%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets have allowed 57 total goals this season (3.6 per game), 28th in the NHL.

The Blue Jackets have 44 goals this season (2.8 per game), 22nd in the NHL.

Over the last 10 contests, the Blue Jackets have gone 1-6-3 (40.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets have given up 35 goals (3.5 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have put up 27 goals over that stretch.

Blue Jackets Key Players