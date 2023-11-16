The Arizona Coyotes (7-6-2) hit the road against the Columbus Blue Jackets (4-8-4, losers of six straight) at Nationwide Arena. The matchup on Thursday, November 16 begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, and SCRIPPS.

In the past 10 games, the Coyotes have gone 4-4-2 while scoring 38 goals against 36 goals conceded. On 33 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored 10 goals (30.3%).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is a glimpse at which club we pick to come out on top in Thursday's action on the ice.

Coyotes vs. Blue Jackets Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projection model for this encounter expects a final score of Coyotes 4, Blue Jackets 3.

Moneyline Pick: Coyotes (-115)

Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

Spread Pick: Coyotes (+1.5)

Coyotes Splits and Trends

The Coyotes have gone 2-2-4 in overtime matchups as part of an overall record of 7-6-2.

Arizona has six points (2-4-2) in the eight games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the two games this season the Coyotes scored only one goal, they lost both times.

Arizona has won the only game this season when it scored two goals (1-0-0, two points).

The Coyotes have scored three or more goals in 11 games (6-3-2, 14 points).

In the eight games when Arizona has scored a single power-play goal, it went 3-4-1 to record seven points.

In the four games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Arizona is 3-0-1 (seven points).

The Coyotes' opponents have had more shots in 11 games. The Coyotes went 4-6-1 in those matchups (nine points).

Team Stats Comparison

Coyotes Rank Coyotes AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 12th 3.33 Goals Scored 2.75 25th 12th 3.07 Goals Allowed 3.56 27th 30th 28 Shots 30.4 18th 26th 32.7 Shots Allowed 33.6 28th 5th 29.82% Power Play % 12% 27th 23rd 75.44% Penalty Kill % 89.36% 3rd

Coyotes vs. Blue Jackets Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSOH, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

