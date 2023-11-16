Player prop bet options for Clayton Keller, Adam Fantilli and others are available when the Arizona Coyotes visit the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Thursday (opening faceoff at 7:00 PM ET).

Coyotes vs. Blue Jackets Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSOH, and SCRIPPS Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Coyotes vs. Blue Jackets Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Arizona Coyotes

Clayton Keller Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

Keller is Arizona's top contributor with 16 points. He has seven goals and nine assists this season.

Keller Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Stars Nov. 14 1 0 1 3 at Predators Nov. 11 1 2 3 5 at Blues Nov. 9 0 1 1 1 vs. Kraken Nov. 7 1 1 2 1 vs. Jets Nov. 4 0 0 0 2

Nick Schmaltz Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Nick Schmaltz is another of Arizona's offensive options, contributing 13 points (four goals, nine assists) to the team.

Schmaltz Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Stars Nov. 14 0 0 0 3 at Predators Nov. 11 0 0 0 0 at Blues Nov. 9 0 1 1 2 vs. Kraken Nov. 7 0 2 2 2 vs. Jets Nov. 4 0 0 0 2

NHL Props Today: Columbus Blue Jackets

Adam Fantilli Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +200, Under Odds: -286)

Fantilli has scored four goals (0.3 per game) and put up five assists (0.3 per game), contributing to the Columbus offense with nine total points (0.6 per game). He takes 2.4 shots per game, shooting 10.5%.

Fantilli Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Penguins Nov. 14 0 0 0 4 at Rangers Nov. 12 1 0 1 2 at Red Wings Nov. 11 1 0 1 3 vs. Stars Nov. 9 0 1 1 0 at Panthers Nov. 6 0 0 0 1

