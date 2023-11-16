Thursday's game between the Oregon Ducks (2-0) and the Grand Canyon Antelopes (2-0) at Grand Canyon University Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 79-50, heavily favoring Oregon to take home the win. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on November 16.

Their last time out, the Antelopes won on Saturday 73-61 against North Dakota.

Grand Canyon vs. Oregon Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona

Grand Canyon vs. Oregon Score Prediction

Prediction: Oregon 79, Grand Canyon 50

Grand Canyon Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Antelopes outscored opponents by 9.0 points per game last season, with a +279 scoring differential overall. They put up 71.6 points per game (57th in college basketball) and allowed 62.6 per contest (124th in college basketball).

Offensively, Grand Canyon scored 68.7 points per game last year in conference contests. As a comparison, its season average (71.6 points per game) was 2.9 PPG higher.

The Antelopes put up 75.2 points per game at home last season, compared to 67.1 points per game in away games, a difference of 8.1 points per contest.

When playing at home, Grand Canyon gave up 4.9 fewer points per game (59.9) than on the road (64.8).

