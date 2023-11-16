The Grand Canyon Antelopes (2-0) play the Oregon Ducks (2-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023.

Grand Canyon Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona

Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN+

Grand Canyon vs. Oregon 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Ducks scored an average of 74.4 points per game last year, 11.8 more points than the 62.6 the Antelopes allowed.

Oregon went 13-7 last season when allowing fewer than 71.6 points.

Last year, the Antelopes recorded 8.3 more points per game (71.6) than the Ducks allowed (63.3).

Grand Canyon had a 16-5 record last season when putting up more than 63.3 points.

Grand Canyon Schedule