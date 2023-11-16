On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Arizona Coyotes go head to head against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Is Joshua Brown going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Joshua Brown score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Brown stats and insights

Brown has scored in one of eight games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Blue Jackets yet this season.

Brown has no points on the power play.

Brown averages 0.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.0%.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are allowing 57 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 12.8 hits and 19.8 blocked shots per game.

Brown recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/14/2023 Stars 0 0 0 18:35 Away L 4-3 OT 11/11/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:43 Away W 7-5 11/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:07 Away L 2-1 11/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 5:29 Home W 3-2 10/30/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 15:53 Home W 8-1 10/27/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:04 Home L 5-4 10/17/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 12:51 Away L 1-0 10/13/2023 Devils 0 0 0 13:14 Away W 4-3 SO

Coyotes vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSOH, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

