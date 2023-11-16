On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Arizona Coyotes go head to head against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Is Joshua Brown going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Joshua Brown score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Brown stats and insights

  • Brown has scored in one of eight games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has not faced the Blue Jackets yet this season.
  • Brown has no points on the power play.
  • Brown averages 0.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.0%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are allowing 57 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 12.8 hits and 19.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Brown recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/14/2023 Stars 0 0 0 18:35 Away L 4-3 OT
11/11/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:43 Away W 7-5
11/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:07 Away L 2-1
11/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 5:29 Home W 3-2
10/30/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 15:53 Home W 8-1
10/27/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:04 Home L 5-4
10/17/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 12:51 Away L 1-0
10/13/2023 Devils 0 0 0 13:14 Away W 4-3 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coyotes vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.