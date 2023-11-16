Can we anticipate Lawson Crouse scoring a goal when the Arizona Coyotes match up against the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Lawson Crouse score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Crouse stats and insights

In five of 14 games this season, Crouse has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season against the Blue Jackets.

He has two goals on the power play, and also one assist.

Crouse's shooting percentage is 24%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets are 28th in goals allowed, giving up 57 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 12.8 hits and 19.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Crouse recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/14/2023 Stars 1 1 0 14:11 Away L 4-3 OT 11/11/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:10 Away W 7-5 11/9/2023 Blues 1 1 0 15:39 Away L 2-1 11/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 17:18 Home W 4-3 SO 11/4/2023 Jets 2 1 1 17:41 Home L 5-3 11/2/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 18:49 Home W 3-2 11/1/2023 Ducks 2 2 0 16:02 Away L 4-3 OT 10/30/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 17:19 Home W 8-1 10/24/2023 Kings 1 0 1 14:08 Away L 6-3 10/21/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:48 Home W 2-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coyotes vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSOH, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.