The Arizona Coyotes, Lawson Crouse among them, face the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, at Nationwide Arena. Prop bets for Crouse are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Lawson Crouse vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Crouse Season Stats Insights

Crouse's plus-minus rating this season, in 14:53 per game on the ice, is +3.

In five of 14 games this year, Crouse has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Crouse has a point in seven of 14 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

In three of 14 games this season, Crouse has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 47.6% that Crouse goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Crouse going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 31.2%.

Crouse Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 57 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 29th-ranked goal differential (-13).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 14 Games 2 9 Points 1 6 Goals 1 3 Assists 0

