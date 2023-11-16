Will Logan Cooley Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on November 16?
Will Logan Cooley light the lamp when the Arizona Coyotes face off against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Will Logan Cooley score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)
Cooley stats and insights
- Cooley has scored in one of 15 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not faced the Blue Jackets yet this season.
- Cooley has picked up eight assists on the power play.
- He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 4.3% of them.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are allowing 57 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 28th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 12.8 hits and 19.8 blocked shots per game.
Cooley recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/14/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|16:26
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/11/2023
|Predators
|3
|0
|3
|16:47
|Away
|W 7-5
|11/9/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|12:56
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/7/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|18:40
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/4/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|12:40
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/2/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|13:34
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/1/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|16:22
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|10/30/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|17:59
|Home
|W 8-1
|10/27/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|11:33
|Home
|L 5-4
|10/24/2023
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|15:04
|Away
|L 6-3
Coyotes vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
