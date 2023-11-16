Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Maricopa County, Arizona today? We've got you covered.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Maricopa County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Millennium High School at La Joya Community High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM AZT on November 16

4:00 PM AZT on November 16 Location: Avondale, AZ

Avondale, AZ Conference: Desert West

Desert West How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Havasu High School at Westview High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM AZT on November 16

4:00 PM AZT on November 16 Location: Avondale, AZ

Avondale, AZ Conference: Desert West

Desert West How to Stream: Watch Here

Mohave High School at Tempe High School