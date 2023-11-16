Matias Maccelli and the Arizona Coyotes will face the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. Looking to wager on Maccelli's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Matias Maccelli vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SCRIPPS

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Maccelli Season Stats Insights

In 15 games this season, Maccelli has averaged 15:47 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +4.

In two of 15 games this year, Maccelli has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Maccelli has a point in 10 of 15 games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Maccelli has posted an assist in a game eight times this season in 15 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Maccelli goes over his points prop total is 55.6%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 45.5% of Maccelli going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Maccelli Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

On defense, the Blue Jackets are giving up 57 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 28th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 29th-ranked goal differential (-13).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 15 Games 2 11 Points 2 2 Goals 0 9 Assists 2

