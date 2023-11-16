Will Michael Carcone Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on November 16?
In the upcoming tilt against the Columbus Blue Jackets, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we bet on Michael Carcone to light the lamp for the Arizona Coyotes? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.
Will Michael Carcone score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)
Carcone stats and insights
- Carcone has scored in three of 14 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- He has not played against the Blue Jackets yet this season.
- Carcone has scored one goal on the power play.
- He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 27.3% of them.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- The Blue Jackets are 28th in goals allowed, giving up 57 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 12.8 hits and 19.8 blocked shots per game.
Carcone recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/14/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|10:42
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/11/2023
|Predators
|2
|2
|0
|11:10
|Away
|W 7-5
|11/9/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|9:08
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/7/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|13:48
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/4/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|8:45
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/2/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|11:22
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/1/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|11:41
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|10/30/2023
|Blackhawks
|4
|3
|1
|14:32
|Home
|W 8-1
|10/27/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|11:13
|Home
|L 5-4
|10/24/2023
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|9:27
|Away
|L 6-3
Coyotes vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
