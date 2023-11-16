Sean Durzi and the Arizona Coyotes will be in action on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Columbus Blue Jackets. Thinking about a wager on Durzi in the Coyotes-Blue Jackets matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Sean Durzi vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Durzi Season Stats Insights

Durzi has averaged 23:03 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +7).

Durzi has a goal in five of 15 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Durzi has a point in eight games this year (out of 15), including multiple points three times.

In six of 15 games this season, Durzi has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Durzi goes over his points over/under is 51.2%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Durzi going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 41.7%.

Durzi Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets are 28th in goals allowed, giving up 57 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-13) ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 15 Games 2 11 Points 1 5 Goals 0 6 Assists 1

