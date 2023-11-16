The Arizona Coyotes' upcoming contest versus the Columbus Blue Jackets is scheduled for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Troy Stecher find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Troy Stecher score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Stecher stats and insights

Stecher has scored in one of 13 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Blue Jackets yet this season.

Stecher has zero points on the power play.

He has a 7.1% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets have conceded 57 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 28th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 12.8 hits and 19.8 blocked shots per game.

Stecher recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/14/2023 Stars 0 0 0 17:40 Away L 4-3 OT 11/11/2023 Predators 1 1 0 18:28 Away W 7-5 11/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:01 Away L 2-1 11/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 17:32 Home W 4-3 SO 11/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:55 Home L 5-3 11/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:19 Home W 3-2 11/1/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 17:31 Away L 4-3 OT 10/30/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 18:08 Home W 8-1 10/27/2023 Kings 1 0 1 19:25 Home L 5-4 10/24/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:18 Away L 6-3

Coyotes vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSOH, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

