The Arizona Wildcats (3-0) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when hosting the Belmont Bruins (2-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at McKale Center. It airs at 11:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Arizona vs. Belmont matchup.

Arizona vs. Belmont Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET
  • Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona
  • How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Arizona vs. Belmont Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Arizona Moneyline Belmont Moneyline
BetMGM Arizona (-25.5) 171.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Arizona (-24.5) 170.5 -8000 +2200 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Arizona vs. Belmont Betting Trends (2022-23)

  • Arizona won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 13 times.
  • Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 16 times in Wildcats games.
  • Belmont put together a 15-14-0 ATS record last year.
  • A total of 17 of the Bruins' games last season went over the point total.

Arizona Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +1400
  • Oddsmakers rate Arizona considerably higher (third-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (15th-best).
  • Arizona's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 6.7%.

