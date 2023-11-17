The Arizona Wildcats (3-0) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when hosting the Belmont Bruins (2-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at McKale Center. It airs at 11:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Arizona vs. Belmont matchup.

Arizona vs. Belmont Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona

McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Arizona vs. Belmont Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Arizona vs. Belmont Betting Trends (2022-23)

Arizona won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 13 times.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 16 times in Wildcats games.

Belmont put together a 15-14-0 ATS record last year.

A total of 17 of the Bruins' games last season went over the point total.

Arizona Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1400

+1400 Oddsmakers rate Arizona considerably higher (third-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (15th-best).

Arizona's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 6.7%.

