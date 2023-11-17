Friday's game at McKale Center has the Arizona Wildcats (3-0) squaring off against the Belmont Bruins (2-1) at 11:00 PM ET (on November 17). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 91-78 victory as our model heavily favors Arizona.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Arizona vs. Belmont Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona Venue: McKale Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Arizona vs. Belmont Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona 91, Belmont 78

Spread & Total Prediction for Arizona vs. Belmont

Computer Predicted Spread: Arizona (-13.7)

Arizona (-13.7) Computer Predicted Total: 169.1

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Arizona Performance Insights

Last season, Arizona was fifth-best in the nation offensively (81.9 points scored per game) and ranked 211th on defense (71.1 points conceded).

On the boards, the Wildcats were 12th-best in the country in rebounds (36.1 per game) last year. They were 135th in rebounds allowed (30.5 per game).

Arizona was second-best in the nation in assists (18.9 per game) last year.

The Wildcats were 66th in the nation in 3-pointers made (8.4 per game) and 20th-best in 3-point percentage (37.8%) last season.

Arizona was 263rd in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded (7.9 per game) and 88th in 3-point percentage defensively (32.3%) last year.

The Wildcats attempted 37.7% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line last year, and 62.3% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 28.8% of the Wildcats' buckets were 3-pointers, and 71.2% were 2-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.