The Belmont Bruins (1-0) face the Arizona Wildcats (1-0) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at McKale Center. This clash will start at 11:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Arizona vs. Belmont Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Arizona Top Players (2022-23)

Azuolas Tubelis: 19.8 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

19.8 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK Oumar Ballo: 14.2 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK

14.2 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK Pelle Larsson: 9.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Courtney Ramey: 10.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Kerr Kriisa: 9.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 5.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Belmont Top Players (2022-23)

Ben Sheppard: 18.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

18.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Cade Tyson: 13.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Ja'Kobi Gillespie: 9.6 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.6 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Drew Friberg: 11.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Even Brauns: 7.0 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK

Arizona vs. Belmont Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Arizona Rank Arizona AVG Belmont AVG Belmont Rank 5th 81.9 Points Scored 76.5 62nd 211th 71.1 Points Allowed 71.8 233rd 12th 36.1 Rebounds 30.1 270th 162nd 8.7 Off. Rebounds 6.9 302nd 66th 8.4 3pt Made 9.6 14th 2nd 18.9 Assists 15.3 35th 294th 13.1 Turnovers 10.7 61st

