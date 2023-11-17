Drew Eubanks will hope to make a difference for the Phoenix Suns on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, versus the Utah Jazz.

In his last time out, a 133-115 win over the Timberwolves, Eubanks had 13 points.

In this piece we'll examine Eubanks' stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Drew Eubanks Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Points Prop: Over 6.5 (-106)

Over 6.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-145)

Jazz 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Jazz were ranked 24th in the league defensively last year, giving up 118 points per contest.

The Jazz were the 17th-ranked squad in the league last year, giving up 43.5 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Jazz were 10th in the NBA defensively last season, allowing 25 per contest.

The Jazz were the 18th-ranked team in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, giving up 12.5 makes per contest.

Drew Eubanks vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/28/2023 19 12 5 2 0 2 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.