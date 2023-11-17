Eric Gordon and his Phoenix Suns teammates face off versus the Utah Jazz on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, a 133-115 win over the Timberwolves, Gordon tallied 15 points.

In this article, we break down Gordon's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Eric Gordon Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (-102)

Jazz 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Jazz allowed 118 points per game last season, 24th in the NBA.

In terms of rebounds, the Jazz were 17th in the NBA last season, conceding 43.5 per game.

The Jazz were the 10th-ranked squad in the NBA in assists conceded per game last year, at 25.

Giving up 12.5 made three-pointers per game last year, the Jazz were 18th in the league in that category.

Eric Gordon vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/28/2023 26 21 2 4 3 0 1

