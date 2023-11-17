The Grand Canyon Antelopes (2-0) play the San Francisco Dons (2-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. The matchup airs on CBS Sports Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Grand Canyon vs. San Francisco Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona

Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other WAC Games

Grand Canyon Stats Insights

Last season, the Antelopes had a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.2% higher than the 44.0% of shots the Dons' opponents knocked down.

Grand Canyon had a 14-2 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44.0% from the field.

The Dons ranked 147th in rebounding in college basketball. The Antelopes finished 79th.

Last year, the Antelopes recorded just 1.8 more points per game (75.2) than the Dons allowed (73.4).

Grand Canyon went 13-3 last season when scoring more than 73.4 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Grand Canyon Home & Away Comparison

Grand Canyon averaged 81.3 points per game when playing at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 67.5 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Antelopes surrendered 64.8 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they allowed 69.3.

At home, Grand Canyon drained 2.4 more three-pointers per game (9.7) than in road games (7.3). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (40.0%) compared to in road games (33.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Grand Canyon Upcoming Schedule