The Grand Canyon Antelopes (2-0) play the San Francisco Dons (2-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. The matchup airs on CBS Sports Network.

Grand Canyon vs. San Francisco Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
Grand Canyon Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Antelopes had a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.2% higher than the 44.0% of shots the Dons' opponents knocked down.
  • Grand Canyon had a 14-2 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44.0% from the field.
  • The Dons ranked 147th in rebounding in college basketball. The Antelopes finished 79th.
  • Last year, the Antelopes recorded just 1.8 more points per game (75.2) than the Dons allowed (73.4).
  • Grand Canyon went 13-3 last season when scoring more than 73.4 points.

Grand Canyon Home & Away Comparison

  • Grand Canyon averaged 81.3 points per game when playing at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 67.5 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Antelopes surrendered 64.8 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they allowed 69.3.
  • At home, Grand Canyon drained 2.4 more three-pointers per game (9.7) than in road games (7.3). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (40.0%) compared to in road games (33.3%).

Grand Canyon Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Southeast Missouri State W 88-67 Grand Canyon University Arena
11/12/2023 Northern Arizona W 89-55 Grand Canyon University Arena
11/17/2023 San Francisco - Desert Diamond Arena
11/25/2023 North Dakota State - Grand Canyon University Arena
11/29/2023 @ UT Rio Grande Valley - UTRGV Fieldhouse

