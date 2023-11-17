How to Watch Grand Canyon vs. San Francisco on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:18 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Grand Canyon Antelopes (2-0) play the San Francisco Dons (2-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. The matchup airs on CBS Sports Network.
Grand Canyon vs. San Francisco Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona
- TV: CBS Sports Network
How to Watch Other WAC Games
Grand Canyon Stats Insights
- Last season, the Antelopes had a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.2% higher than the 44.0% of shots the Dons' opponents knocked down.
- Grand Canyon had a 14-2 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44.0% from the field.
- The Dons ranked 147th in rebounding in college basketball. The Antelopes finished 79th.
- Last year, the Antelopes recorded just 1.8 more points per game (75.2) than the Dons allowed (73.4).
- Grand Canyon went 13-3 last season when scoring more than 73.4 points.
Grand Canyon Home & Away Comparison
- Grand Canyon averaged 81.3 points per game when playing at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 67.5 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Antelopes surrendered 64.8 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they allowed 69.3.
- At home, Grand Canyon drained 2.4 more three-pointers per game (9.7) than in road games (7.3). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (40.0%) compared to in road games (33.3%).
Grand Canyon Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Southeast Missouri State
|W 88-67
|Grand Canyon University Arena
|11/12/2023
|Northern Arizona
|W 89-55
|Grand Canyon University Arena
|11/17/2023
|San Francisco
|-
|Desert Diamond Arena
|11/25/2023
|North Dakota State
|-
|Grand Canyon University Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ UT Rio Grande Valley
|-
|UTRGV Fieldhouse
