Friday's contest between the San Francisco Dons (2-1) and the Grand Canyon Antelopes (2-0) at Desert Diamond Arena has a projected final score of 71-68 based on our computer prediction, with San Francisco coming out on top. Game time is at 9:00 PM on November 17.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Grand Canyon vs. San Francisco Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Glendale, Arizona

Glendale, Arizona Venue: Desert Diamond Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Grand Canyon vs. San Francisco Score Prediction

Prediction: San Francisco 71, Grand Canyon 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Grand Canyon vs. San Francisco

Computer Predicted Spread: San Francisco (-3.7)

San Francisco (-3.7) Computer Predicted Total: 139.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Grand Canyon Performance Insights

Last year, Grand Canyon was 93rd in the nation on offense (75.2 points scored per game) and 94th defensively (67.3 points conceded).

The Antelopes were 79th in the country in rebounds per game (33.4) and 85th in rebounds allowed (29.6) last season.

Grand Canyon was 221st in college basketball in assists (12.5 per game) last season.

The Antelopes were 35th in the nation in 3-pointers made (9.0 per game) and 12th-best in 3-point percentage (38.4%) last year.

Defensively, Grand Canyon was 46th in college basketball in 3-pointers allowed per game at 6.1 last year. It was 55th in 3-point percentage allowed at 31.5%.

Last season, the Antelopes took 41.7% of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 58.3% from inside it. In terms of made shots, 34.6% of the Antelopes' baskets were 3-pointers, and 65.4% were 2-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.