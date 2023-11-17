The San Francisco Dons (2-0) face the Grand Canyon Antelopes (1-0) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Desert Diamond Arena. The game will start at 9:00 PM ET and be available via CBS Sports Network.

Grand Canyon vs. San Francisco Game Information

Grand Canyon Top Players (2022-23)

  • Rayshon Harrison: 17.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Gabe McGlothan: 12.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Chance McMillian: 10.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Noah Baumann: 7.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Yvan Ouedraogo: 5.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

San Francisco Top Players (2022-23)

  • Khalil Shabazz: 17.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Tyrell Roberts: 16.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Marcus Williams: 7.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Zane Meeks: 10.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Isaiah Hawthorne: 6.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

Grand Canyon vs. San Francisco Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Grand Canyon Rank Grand Canyon AVG San Francisco AVG San Francisco Rank
93rd 75.2 Points Scored 76.2 68th
94th 67.3 Points Allowed 73.4 274th
79th 33.4 Rebounds 32.2 147th
195th 8.4 Off. Rebounds 8.4 195th
35th 9.0 3pt Made 10.3 7th
221st 12.5 Assists 12.8 193rd
113th 11.2 Turnovers 13.1 294th

