Grayson Allen and his Phoenix Suns teammates will take on the Utah Jazz on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

In his last game, a 133-115 win versus the Timberwolves, Allen put up 14 points.

In this piece we'll examine Allen's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Grayson Allen Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (-102)

Over 11.5 (-102) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+100)

Over 3.5 (+100) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+118)

Jazz 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Jazz were ranked 24th in the league defensively last year, allowing 118 points per contest.

The Jazz gave up 43.5 rebounds on average last season, 17th in the league.

The Jazz were the 10th-ranked team in the NBA in assists conceded per game last season, at 25.

The Jazz gave up 12.5 made 3-pointers per game last year, 18th in the NBA in that category.

Grayson Allen vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/28/2023 31 17 4 3 3 0 2

