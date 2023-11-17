Arizona High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Maricopa County This Week
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 9:12 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Maricopa County, Arizona has high school football games on the docket this week, and information on how to watch them is available here.
Maricopa County, Arizona High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Casteel High School at Brophy College Preparatory
- Game Time: 6:55 PM AZT on November 17
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Highland High School at Chandler High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 17
- Location: Chandler, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Desert Mountain High School at Centennial High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 17
- Location: Peoria, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Perry High School at Saguaro High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 17
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
American leadership Academy - Gilbert North at Horizon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 17
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thunderbird High School at Arcadia High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 17
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arizona College Preparatory at Canyon Del Oro High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 17
- Location: Oro Valley, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
American Leadership Academy - Queen Creek at Basha High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 17
- Location: Chandler, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Notre Dame Preparatory at Desert Edge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 17
- Location: Goodyear, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Williams Field High School at Salpointe Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 17
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northwest Christian High School at Mica Mountain High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 17
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Red Mountain High School at Pinnacle High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 17
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Millennium High School at Higley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 17
- Location: Gilbert, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Campo Verde High School at Apollo High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 17
- Location: Glendale, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hamilton High School at Liberty High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on November 17
- Location: Peoria, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Paradise Honors High School at Valley Christian High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM AZT on November 18
- Location: Mesa, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Scottsdale Christian Academy at Arizona Lutheran Academy
- Game Time: 2:00 PM AZT on November 18
- Location: Mesa, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
San Tan Charter School at Pima High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM AZT on November 18
- Location: Mesa, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
