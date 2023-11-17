The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (3-0) will attempt to continue a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Desert Diamond Arena. This matchup is at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Northern Arizona vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
  • Where: Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Northern Arizona Stats Insights

  • The Lumberjacks shot 43.9% from the field, 0.5% lower than the 44.4% the Mastodons' opponents shot last season.
  • Last season, Northern Arizona had a 7-7 record in games the team collectively shot above 44.4% from the field.
  • The Lumberjacks were the 278th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Mastodons finished 222nd.
  • The Lumberjacks put up an average of 73.7 points per game last year, just 3.9 more points than the 69.8 the Mastodons allowed.
  • When it scored more than 69.8 points last season, Northern Arizona went 8-10.

Northern Arizona Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Northern Arizona scored 78.6 points per game last season, 9.7 more than it averaged on the road (68.9).
  • The Lumberjacks allowed 72.6 points per game at home last season, and 75.8 on the road.
  • Northern Arizona knocked down more 3-pointers at home (9.4 per game) than on the road (7.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.4%) than away (34.3%).

Northern Arizona Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ UConn L 95-52 Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
11/12/2023 @ Grand Canyon L 89-55 Grand Canyon University Arena
11/15/2023 @ Seattle U W 62-60 Climate Pledge Arena
11/17/2023 Purdue Fort Wayne - Desert Diamond Arena
11/22/2023 @ Hawaii - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/29/2023 @ UCSB - Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center

