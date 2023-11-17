How to Watch Northern Arizona vs. Purdue Fort Wayne on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 9:16 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (3-0) will attempt to continue a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Desert Diamond Arena. This matchup is at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Northern Arizona vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Northern Arizona Stats Insights
- The Lumberjacks shot 43.9% from the field, 0.5% lower than the 44.4% the Mastodons' opponents shot last season.
- Last season, Northern Arizona had a 7-7 record in games the team collectively shot above 44.4% from the field.
- The Lumberjacks were the 278th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Mastodons finished 222nd.
- The Lumberjacks put up an average of 73.7 points per game last year, just 3.9 more points than the 69.8 the Mastodons allowed.
- When it scored more than 69.8 points last season, Northern Arizona went 8-10.
Northern Arizona Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Northern Arizona scored 78.6 points per game last season, 9.7 more than it averaged on the road (68.9).
- The Lumberjacks allowed 72.6 points per game at home last season, and 75.8 on the road.
- Northern Arizona knocked down more 3-pointers at home (9.4 per game) than on the road (7.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.4%) than away (34.3%).
Northern Arizona Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ UConn
|L 95-52
|Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
|11/12/2023
|@ Grand Canyon
|L 89-55
|Grand Canyon University Arena
|11/15/2023
|@ Seattle U
|W 62-60
|Climate Pledge Arena
|11/17/2023
|Purdue Fort Wayne
|-
|Desert Diamond Arena
|11/22/2023
|@ Hawaii
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/29/2023
|@ UCSB
|-
|Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center
