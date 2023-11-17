The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (3-0) will attempt to continue a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Desert Diamond Arena. This matchup is at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Northern Arizona vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona TV: ESPN+

Northern Arizona Stats Insights

The Lumberjacks shot 43.9% from the field, 0.5% lower than the 44.4% the Mastodons' opponents shot last season.

Last season, Northern Arizona had a 7-7 record in games the team collectively shot above 44.4% from the field.

The Lumberjacks were the 278th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Mastodons finished 222nd.

The Lumberjacks put up an average of 73.7 points per game last year, just 3.9 more points than the 69.8 the Mastodons allowed.

When it scored more than 69.8 points last season, Northern Arizona went 8-10.

Northern Arizona Home & Away Comparison

At home, Northern Arizona scored 78.6 points per game last season, 9.7 more than it averaged on the road (68.9).

The Lumberjacks allowed 72.6 points per game at home last season, and 75.8 on the road.

Northern Arizona knocked down more 3-pointers at home (9.4 per game) than on the road (7.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.4%) than away (34.3%).

