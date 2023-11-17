The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (3-0) will try to continue a three-game winning run when visiting the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Desert Diamond Arena. It airs at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Northern Arizona matchup.

Northern Arizona vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona

Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Northern Arizona vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Purdue Fort Wayne Moneyline Northern Arizona Moneyline BetMGM Purdue Fort Wayne (-4.5) 146.5 -210 +170 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Purdue Fort Wayne (-4.5) 147.5 -194 +160 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northern Arizona vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Betting Trends (2022-23)

Northern Arizona covered 20 times in 32 games with a spread last year.

When playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs last year, the Lumberjacks had an ATS record of 15-4.

Purdue Fort Wayne covered 10 times in 28 matchups with a spread last season.

A total of 11 Mastodons games last season went over the point total.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.