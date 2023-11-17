Friday's game between the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (3-0) and Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (1-2) going head to head at Desert Diamond Arena has a projected final score of 85-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Purdue Fort Wayne, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 4:30 PM ET on November 17.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Northern Arizona vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Glendale, Arizona Venue: Desert Diamond Arena

Northern Arizona vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue Fort Wayne 85, Northern Arizona 60

Spread & Total Prediction for Northern Arizona vs. Purdue Fort Wayne

Computer Predicted Spread: Purdue Fort Wayne (-25.4)

Purdue Fort Wayne (-25.4) Computer Predicted Total: 145.3

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northern Arizona Performance Insights

At 73.7 points scored per game and 74.7 points conceded last year, Northern Arizona was 129th in the country offensively and 306th on defense.

The Lumberjacks were 278th in college basketball in rebounds per game (30) and 155th in rebounds conceded (30.8) last year.

With 13.3 assists per game last season, Northern Arizona was 157th in the country.

Beyond the arc, the Lumberjacks were 66th in the nation in 3-pointers made per game (8.4) last year. They were 69th in 3-point percentage at 36.2%.

Northern Arizona was 218th in the nation in 3-pointers allowed (7.5 per game) and 280th in 3-point percentage defensively (35.3%) last season.

Last year, Northern Arizona attempted 61.5% of its shots from inside the arc, and 38.5% from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 68.3% of Northern Arizona's baskets were 2-pointers, and 31.7% were 3-pointers.

