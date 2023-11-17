Northern Arizona vs. Purdue Fort Wayne: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 17
The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (1-2) host the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (3-0) at Desert Diamond Arena on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Northern Arizona vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Glendale, Arizona
- Venue: Desert Diamond Arena
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Northern Arizona Betting Records & Stats
- Northern Arizona covered 20 times in 32 games with a spread last season.
- Purdue Fort Wayne (10-18-0 ATS) covered the spread 62.5% of the time, 26.8% less often than Northern Arizona (20-12-0) last season.
Northern Arizona vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Northern Arizona
|73.7
|147.6
|74.7
|144.5
|141.8
|Purdue Fort Wayne
|73.9
|147.6
|69.8
|144.5
|143.9
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Northern Arizona Insights & Trends
- Last year, the 73.7 points per game the Lumberjacks scored were only 3.9 more points than the Mastodons allowed (69.8).
- Northern Arizona went 8-7 against the spread and 8-10 overall last season when scoring more than 69.8 points.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Northern Arizona vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Northern Arizona
|20-12-0
|19-13-0
|Purdue Fort Wayne
|10-18-0
|11-17-0
Northern Arizona vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Northern Arizona
|Purdue Fort Wayne
|6-8
|Home Record
|9-6
|3-13
|Away Record
|7-8
|5-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|1-10-0
|10-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|8-7-0
|78.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|77.6
|68.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|71.2
|10-2-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-7-0
|5-10-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-8-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.