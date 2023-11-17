The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (1-2) host the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (3-0) at Desert Diamond Arena on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.

Northern Arizona vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Glendale, Arizona

Glendale, Arizona Venue: Desert Diamond Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Northern Arizona Betting Records & Stats

Northern Arizona covered 20 times in 32 games with a spread last season.

Purdue Fort Wayne (10-18-0 ATS) covered the spread 62.5% of the time, 26.8% less often than Northern Arizona (20-12-0) last season.

Northern Arizona vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Northern Arizona 73.7 147.6 74.7 144.5 141.8 Purdue Fort Wayne 73.9 147.6 69.8 144.5 143.9

Additional Northern Arizona Insights & Trends

Last year, the 73.7 points per game the Lumberjacks scored were only 3.9 more points than the Mastodons allowed (69.8).

Northern Arizona went 8-7 against the spread and 8-10 overall last season when scoring more than 69.8 points.

Northern Arizona vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Northern Arizona 20-12-0 19-13-0 Purdue Fort Wayne 10-18-0 11-17-0

Northern Arizona vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Northern Arizona Purdue Fort Wayne 6-8 Home Record 9-6 3-13 Away Record 7-8 5-7-0 Home ATS Record 1-10-0 10-5-0 Away ATS Record 8-7-0 78.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.6 68.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.2 10-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-7-0 5-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-8-0

