Pac-12 Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Friday, November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 2:27 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Princeton Tigers versus the UCLA Bruins is one of four games on Friday's college basketball schedule that includes a Pac-12 team on the court.
Pac-12 Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Princeton Tigers at UCLA Bruins
|2:30 PM ET, Friday, November 17
|Pac-12 Networks (Live stream on Fubo)
|California Golden Bears at Auburn Tigers
|8:00 PM ET, Friday, November 17
|SEC Network +
|UC Davis Aggies at Oregon State Beavers
|9:00 PM ET, Friday, November 17
|-
